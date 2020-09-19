× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Please join us, the children of James and Mildred Rickert, as we honor our parents’ 70th Wedding Anniversary on September 28, 2020.

They were married on September 28, 1950 at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus.

In a beautiful marriage based on a strong faith and enduring love, Jim and Mildred have built a close, loving and grateful family that holds them so dear.

Their children are Terry of Columbus, Tim (Susan) of Columbus, LeAnne (Rich) Johnston of Tampa, FL and Susan (Stuart) Krejci of Wahoo. They are blessed with seven grandchildren – Stacie Rickert, TJ Rickert, Alysia (Beau) Buckley, Amanda (Steve) Sandman, Jeff (Jenna) Rickert, Kristin (Kyle) Asche, John Krejci, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Cards and well wishes may be sent to: 3268 38th Ave. Columbus, NE 68601

