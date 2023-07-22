75 Wedding Anniversary Jul 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 75th Wedding Anniversary Card ShowerOwen and Fern ParkinsonJuly 28, 2023Cards may be sent to 2524 W. North Front St., Grand Island, NE 68803 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Armed Forces Thermohydraulics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Happy 70th Wedding Anniversary Happy 70th Wedding Anniversary! Happy 50th Anniversary Happy 50th Anniversary Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary Please help us to celebrate