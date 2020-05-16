The family of Eugene and Patricia Koza of Silver Creek, NE, is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 60th Wedding Anniversary on Thursday, May 28, 2020. They were married in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church (Krakow, NE) on May 28, 1960. Please help us celebrate their long lasting love and marriage with a card. Feel free to include a story, great memory or anything else that you can think of that will bring a smile to their faces.