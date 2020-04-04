You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Card Shower
View Comments

Card Shower

{{featured_button_text}}

A card shower is requested honoring Whitey & Bernice Arlt on their 65th Wedding Anniversary. They were married April 12, 1955. Cards/notes can be mailed to 171 21st Avenue, Columbus, NE 68601

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News