Happy 25th Anniversary
Happy 25th Anniversary

Happy 25th Anniversary Dr. Myron and Laura Morse on June 17th.

They were married in Grand Rapids Michigan in 1995.

Their children are Samuel and wife Riley. Jordan ( Louisville, Kentucky)

Jacob and Aaron.

2 grandchildren Lily and James.

A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to:

2314 53rd St. Columbus, NE 68601

Congratulations!!

