Happy 45th Anniversary
The family of William and Shirley Petersen is requesting a card shower to celebrate the couples 45th Wedding Anniversary. They were married on June 27, 1975 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City, Nebraska. Cards of congratulations can be sent to 1308 15th Street, Central City, NE 68826.

