 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy 50th Anniversary
View Comments

Happy 50th Anniversary

{{featured_button_text}}

Happy 50th Anniversary Calvin and Connie Kropatsch

They were married at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek.

The family of Calvin and Connie Kropatsch is requesting a Card Shower for their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

Cards can be sent to:

14018 Q Rd.

Osceola, NE 68651

Their children are Amy and (Dan) Theis of Osceola, Bill and (Nicci) Kropatsch of Osceola, Ryan Kropatsch of rural Columbus and Lisa and (Darrin) Heisinger of Waverly. They have 9 grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News