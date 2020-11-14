Happy 50th Anniversary Calvin and Connie Kropatsch
They were married at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek.
The family of Calvin and Connie Kropatsch is requesting a Card Shower for their 50th Wedding Anniversary.
Cards can be sent to:
14018 Q Rd.
Osceola, NE 68651
Their children are Amy and (Dan) Theis of Osceola, Bill and (Nicci) Kropatsch of Osceola, Ryan Kropatsch of rural Columbus and Lisa and (Darrin) Heisinger of Waverly. They have 9 grandchildren.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!