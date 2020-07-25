Happy 50th Anniversary Kenn and Kathy Leischner
They were married on July 24, 1970 in Parkston, South Dakota.
A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to:
3179 30th Ave.
Columbus, NE 68601
Happy 50th Anniversary to our wonderful parents and grandparents! Wishing you many more years of happiness.
Children: Grant Leischner and wife Mykin of Omaha NE
Abbie Oran and husband Jacob of Kearney NE
Jessica McCulley and husband Matthew of Alexandria VA
Grandchildren: Meadow, Brock, Beckett, Julian, and Dominic
