Happy 50th Anniversary
Happy 50th Anniversary

Happy 50th Anniversary Kenn and Kathy Leischner

They were married on July 24, 1970 in Parkston, South Dakota.

A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to:

3179 30th Ave.

Columbus, NE 68601

Happy 50th Anniversary to our wonderful parents and grandparents! Wishing you many more years of happiness.

Children: Grant Leischner and wife Mykin of Omaha NE

Abbie Oran and husband Jacob of Kearney NE

Jessica McCulley and husband Matthew of Alexandria VA

Grandchildren: Meadow, Brock, Beckett, Julian, and Dominic

