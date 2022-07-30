 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 50th Anniversary

Happy 50th Anniversary

Come help celebrate Don & Darlene's 50th Anniversary

Open House Saturday, August 6th from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

at Immanuel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall

1470 24th Avenue, Columbus, NE

Cards may be sent to:

23678 Shady Lake Road, Columbus, NE 68601

