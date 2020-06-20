You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Happy 50th Anniversary
View Comments

Happy 50th Anniversary

{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you for all the beautiful cards, phone calls, and emails we received for our 50th Wedding Anniversary. Each one is very much appreciated.

Mark and Diane Kudron

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Happy 65th Anniversary
Anniversaries

Happy 65th Anniversary

The family of Melvin and Verona Gehring is requesting a card shower to celebrate the couples 65th Wedding Anniversary. They were married on Ju…

Anniversaries

Happy 50th Anniversary

A card shower is requested honoring Ralph and Jan Kroenke on their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They were married June 13, 1970 at St. Francis of…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News