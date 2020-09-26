 Skip to main content
Shirley and Stan Gottschall

HAPPY 50TH ANNIVERSARY STAN AND SHIRLEY GOTTSCHALL

They were united in marriage at Trinity Lutheran Church on October 10, 1970.

Their children are Scott Gottschall of Columbus and Shauna (Jason) Shepler of Leavenworth, KS. Grandson is Jojo Shepler also of Leavenworth, KS.

A Card Shower is being requested. Please mail cards to: 1416 6th St. Columbus, NE 68601

