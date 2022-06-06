Happy 50th Anniversary Charlie & Linda Otts
Their children will be having a surprise celebration for their 50th Anniversary. If you know them, stop by.
Eagles Columbus
June 11, from 2PM-?
If you are unable to attend, please send cards to:
Charlie & Linda Otts
c/o Sonia Brewster
3422 16th St.
Columbus, NE 68601
