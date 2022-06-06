 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 50th Anniversary

Happy 50th Anniversary Charlie & Linda Otts

Their children will be having a surprise celebration for their 50th Anniversary. If you know them, stop by.

Eagles Columbus

June 11, from 2PM-?

If you are unable to attend, please send cards to:

Charlie & Linda Otts

c/o Sonia Brewster

3422 16th St.

Columbus, NE 68601

