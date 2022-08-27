Please join us in wishing Bill and Judie Krings of Dwight, NE a Happy 50th Anniversary!
Bill and Judie were married on September 1, 1972 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Leigh, NE.
They took an anniversary trip to Alaska in June to celebrate.
They have one daughter Kim (Bret) Haney and two granddaughters, Lexis and Katie.
Please celebrate them with a card shower to:
PO Box 29
Dwight, NE 68635
