Happy 50th Anniversary

The children of Ron and Sharlene Wondercheck would like to honor their parents with a Card Shower to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary. You’ve provided us with the best lives possible and we are so proud of you.
Please send memories and best wishes to:
3720 36 St.
Columbus, NE 68601
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today