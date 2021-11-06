 Skip to main content
Happy 50th Anniversary

The children of Ron and Sharlene Wondercheck would like to honor their parents with a Card Shower to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary. You’ve provided us with the best lives possible and we are so proud of you.

Please send memories and best wishes to:

3720 36 St.

Columbus, NE 68601

