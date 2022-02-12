 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 50th Anniversary

Happy 50th Anniversary Gary and Vickie Modelski

They were married at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church on Feb. 12, 1972.

A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to:

Gary and Vickie Modelski

5539 Barrington Park Drive

Lincoln, NE 68516

With love from your children, Stacy (Lincoln), Amy (Lincoln), Marc (Olathe, KS) and families.

