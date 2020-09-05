Happy 50th Anniversary

Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Please join us, the children of Eugene and Vickie (Klassen) Vetick, as we honor our parents on their 50th Wedding Anniversary on September 5th.

Due to the restrictions placed upon us by COVID-19, we invite you to celebrate this special day with them by sending a card or note to include a memory or simply express your good wishes.