Happy 50th Anniversary
Happy 50th Anniversary

September 5, 1970 - September 5, 2020

Please join us, the children of Eugene and Vickie (Klassen) Vetick, as we honor our parents on their 50th Wedding Anniversary on September 5th.

Together they have found a friendship, raised a family, and build a beautiful marriage.

Due to the restrictions placed upon us by COVID-19, we invite you to celebrate this special day with them by sending a card or note to include a memory or simply express your good wishes.

Eugene & Vicke Vetick

53140 N. 240 Ave.

Fullerton, NE 68638

