Happy 50th Anniversary Dennis and Betty Hinkle
They were married on June 6, 1970 United Methodist Church in Silver Creek
Their children are Shane and Kerry Hinkle, Rising City, NE and Jeremiah and Amanda Hinkle, Silver Creek, NE. They have 6 grandchildren
A Card Shower has been requested, please mail your cards to: P O Box 56, Silver Creek, NE 68663
