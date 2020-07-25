You are the owner of this article.
Happy 50th Anniversary
Happy 50th Anniversary

Happy 50th Anniversary John and Judy Greisen

They were married on August 1, 1970.

A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to:

3052 38th Ave.

Columbus, NE 68601

For all that you’ve been to us, for all that you have done for us, for all that you are…we love you Mom and Dad!

Jeff, Tryci and family

Tammy, Jerry and family

Gail, Dave and family

Amy, Joe and family

Sara, Todd and family

