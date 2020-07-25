Return to homepage ×
Happy 50th Anniversary John and Judy Greisen
They were married on August 1, 1970.
A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to:
3052 38th Ave.
Columbus, NE 68601
For all that you’ve been to us, for all that you have done for us, for all that you are…we love you Mom and Dad!
Jeff, Tryci and family
Tammy, Jerry and family
Gail, Dave and family
Amy, Joe and family
Sara, Todd and family
