Happy 50th Anniversary Bill and Karen Rongish
They were married on September 3, 1971 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Gretna.
A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to:
2633 Timber Edge Dr.
Columbus, NE 68601
Their children are Gina & Tom Fechter of Oakton, VA and Michelle and Ryan Burnett of St. Joseph, MO. They have 4 grandchildren.
