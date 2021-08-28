 Skip to main content
Happy 50th Anniversary
Happy 50th Anniversary

Happy 50th Anniversary Bill and Karen Rongish

They were married on September 3, 1971 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Gretna.

A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to:

2633 Timber Edge Dr.

Columbus, NE 68601

Their children are Gina & Tom Fechter of Oakton, VA and Michelle and Ryan Burnett of St. Joseph, MO. They have 4 grandchildren.

