Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Happy 50th Anniversary Jim and Sharon Goettsche
They were married on September 12, 1970 in O’Connor, NE.
Please send cards and well wishes to:
Jim & Sharon Goettsche
6482 33rd Ave.
Columbus, NE 68601
Their children are Chris Goettsche of Los Angeles, CA, and Kellie (Jason) Rosenkranz of Stromsburg. They have 3 grandchildren, Miranda, Shayden and Mason.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today