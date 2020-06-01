Happy 50th Anniversary

×
A card shower is requested honoring Ralph and Jan Kroenke on their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They were married June 13, 1970 at St. Francis of Assisi church in Humphrey.
Cards of congratulations can be sent to:
551 S 175th Circle, Omaha, NE 68118
Barbara Graham
