Happy 50th Anniversary Henry and Nancy Klein
They were married on August 27, 1970 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to:
3172 29th Ave.
Columbus, NE 68601
Their children are Elizabeth Johnson of Lincoln and David Klein of Wilmington, Delaware. They have 2 grandchildren, Bryce Johnson and Lainey Johnson
