Happy 50th Anniversary
Happy 50th Anniversary

Henry and Nancy Klein

They were married on August 27, 1970 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to:

3172 29th Ave.

Columbus, NE 68601

Their children are Elizabeth Johnson of Lincoln and David Klein of Wilmington, Delaware. They have 2 grandchildren, Bryce Johnson and Lainey Johnson

