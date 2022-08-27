Happy 50th Anniversary George and Marjorie Trent
They were married on August 26 in Lexington, NE.
Please help us celebrate this special day! A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to: 644 AB Road, Columbus, NE 68601
Their children are Christy and Dusty Waymire of Poteau, OK and Bessie and Mike Giesler of Kansas City, MO. They have 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
