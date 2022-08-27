 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 50th Anniversary

Happy 50th Anniversary George and Marjorie Trent

They were married on August 26 in Lexington, NE.

Please help us celebrate this special day! A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to: 644 AB Road, Columbus, NE 68601

Their children are Christy and Dusty Waymire of Poteau, OK and Bessie and Mike Giesler of Kansas City, MO. They have 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

