Happy 50th Anniversary

Kamrath Anniversary

Happy 50th Anniversary Jim and Jean Kamrath

They were married on September 1, 1972 at St. Bonaventure, Columbus.

A Card Shower has been requested by their children, please send cards to:

13947 T Road

Shelby, NE 68662

Their children are: Matt and Kristyn Kamrath of Columbus, Katie and Kyle Dorn of Omaha, Clete and Dana Kamrath of Columbus and Molly and Matt Gillespie of Osceola. They have 11 grandchildren.

