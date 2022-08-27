Happy 50th Anniversary Jim and Jean Kamrath
They were married on September 1, 1972 at St. Bonaventure, Columbus.
A Card Shower has been requested by their children, please send cards to:
13947 T Road
Shelby, NE 68662
Their children are: Matt and Kristyn Kamrath of Columbus, Katie and Kyle Dorn of Omaha, Clete and Dana Kamrath of Columbus and Molly and Matt Gillespie of Osceola. They have 11 grandchildren.
