Happy 50th Anniversary William and Susan (Slonecker) Klug

They were married on July 24, 1971 at St. John’s ELCA Lutheran Church.

A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards of Congratulations to: 6171 Country Club Dr., Columbus, NE 68601

Their children are Megan (Samip) Patel Lincoln, Ben (Crystal) Klug Columbus, Page Klug (Todd Pospichal) of Fargo, ND and grandchildren are Mira, Aiden and Alec Patel of Lincoln, Makenna, Mason and Taitum Klug of Columbus, and Gus Pospichal of Fargo, ND.

William and Susan met as teenagers at Columbus High School and over the years have enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Cheers to 50 wonderful years!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.