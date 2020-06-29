You are the owner of this article.
Happy 50th Anniversary
Happy 50th Anniversary

Doug and Anne Kallesen

Happy 50th Anniversary Doug and Anne Kallesen

They were married in Altus, Oklahoma. Their children are Kristin Kallesen, Johannesburg, South Africa; Molly Kallesen and Richard Fortune, Wellington, New Zealand and they have two grandchildren.

'Happy 50th Anniversary to our wonderful parents, Grammy & Grandpa. Sending you love from around the world, Kristin, Molly, Richard, Nora and Livy'

