Happy 50th Anniversary
In celebration of Dave and Joy Kallhoff’s 50th Anniversary on Oct. 23, their kids would like to honor them with a Card Shower.
Cards of congratulations may be sent to:
1407 2nd St.
Columbus, NE 68601
