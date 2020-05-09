You are the owner of this article.
Happy 50th Anniversary
Happy 50th Anniversary

Morgan anniversary

The Children and Grandchildren of Richard and LoJean Morgan, of Columbus, request a card shower during the month of May to help them celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They wed on May 16th, 1970 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa. Please shower Rich and LoJean with cards, memories, and love to 4107-27th Street, Columbus, NE 68601.

