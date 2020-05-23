You are the owner of this article.
Happy 50th Anniversary
In celebration of Mark and Diane (Bartholomew) Kudron’s 50th wedding anniversary on June 6, their children would like to honor them with a card shower.

Cards of congratulations may be send to the Kudrons at 2822 8th Street, Columbus, NE 68601.

Our goal is 50 cards for 50 years!

