 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Happy 50th Anniversary

  • 0
Mausbach

Please join us in celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Maury & Kathy (Mausbach) Rayburn on Sunday, September 4, 2022

Delaney Hall – St. Patrick’s Catholic Church – Fremont

Open House – 2PM – 5PM

Hosted by: Michelle & Joe Smidt

Nikki & Matt Begnoche

Cliff & Kristi Rayburn

Married August 19, 1972 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Tarnov, NE.

No gifts please.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News