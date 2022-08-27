Happy 50th Anniversary

Please join us in celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Maury & Kathy (Mausbach) Rayburn on Sunday, September 4, 2022
Delaney Hall – St. Patrick’s Catholic Church – Fremont
Open House – 2PM – 5PM
Hosted by: Michelle & Joe Smidt
Nikki & Matt Begnoche
Cliff & Kristi Rayburn
Married August 19, 1972 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Tarnov, NE.
No gifts please.
