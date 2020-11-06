 Skip to main content
Happy 50th Anniversary
Happy 50th Anniversary

Happy 50th Anniversary Butch and Aggie Kracl!

They were united in marriage on November 7, 1970 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in David City, Nebraska.

Their children are Susan (Matt) Garrett of Lincoln, NE and Travis (Kari) Kracl of Schuyler, NE. Grandchildren are James, Amanda, and Charlie Garrett of Lincoln and Alexis and Allison Kracl of Schuyler.

A card shower is being requested. Please mail cards to: 592 Road E1, Schuyler, NE 68661.

