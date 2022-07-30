 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 50th Anniversary

50th Anniversary

Dan and Terri (Drozd) Hoesly were married August 5, 1972, at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church in Columbus. The couple has two daughters, Sally (Shawn) Cogdill of Woodbine, IA; and Barbara Carnahan of McKinney, TX. They have three granddaughters, Taylor, Chloe & Quinn Carnahan; and 4 step-grandchildren, Kylee, Isabelle, Brody and Maddy Cogdill.

An anniversary celebration was held in July. Thanks to everyone for the cards, gifts, and best wishes. The couple resides at 408 S. 5th Street, Columbus.

