Happy 50th Wedding Aniversary
Bieber wedding

A card shower is requested for Colman and Joyce Bieber to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on July 31st. Please consider sending a card to their home address in Columbus or to:

Colman and Joyce Bieber

PMB# 178

118 23rd Street

Columbus, NE

68601

-Colman and Joyce spent their careers as teachers at Columbus Public Schools.

-Colman taught middle school health and PE; he was a freshmen wrestling and middle school track coach.

-Joyce was a third grade classroom and elementary reading teacher.

-They have had a variety of pet cats over the course of their lives

-They have one son

-All three of us enjoy tennis and Joyce played for years in a Columbus area league

-Dad is originally from New York state and is a Buffalo Bills fan

