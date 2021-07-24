Happy 50th Wedding Aniversary

A card shower is requested for Colman and Joyce Bieber to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on July 31st. Please consider sending a card to their home address in Columbus or to:
Colman and Joyce Bieber
PMB# 178
118 23rd Street
Columbus, NE
68601
-Colman and Joyce spent their careers as teachers at Columbus Public Schools.
-Colman taught middle school health and PE; he was a freshmen wrestling and middle school track coach.
-Joyce was a third grade classroom and elementary reading teacher.
-They have had a variety of pet cats over the course of their lives
-They have one son
-All three of us enjoy tennis and Joyce played for years in a Columbus area league
-Dad is originally from New York state and is a Buffalo Bills fan