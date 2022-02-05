 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary

Happy 50th Anniversary Harry and Sharon Schmit

They were married on Feb. 12, 1972 in Bellwood.

A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to:

4041 H Rd.

Bellwood, NE 68624

Their children are Tricia Schmit, Elkhorn; Karla Schmit, Omaha; Jill Schmit Zwiener, Fremont; Matt Schmit, Columbus. They have 8 grandchildren.

