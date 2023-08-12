Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary Aug 12, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Please help us celebrate the 50th Wedding AnniversaryOfJohn & Bev WemhoffOpen HouseSaturday, August 19, 20232:00 p.m.American Legion, Columbus, NEYour friendship is their greatest gift! 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Armed Forces Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Happy 50th Anniversary Happy 50th Anniversary Perrin Family Celebrates 2023 has 3 big events for the Perrin family!! Please help the Perrin family celebrate by participating in card showers for them all!! Joyce’s … 75 Wedding Anniversary 75th Wedding Anniversary Card Shower