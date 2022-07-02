 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary

Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary Ken and Rosie Fleeman

They were married on July 8, 1972 at Saint Anthony’s Church in Columbus.

Their children are hosting a small family celebration for them. We invite you to celebrate their special day by sending them a card. Please include any special memories. Please send cards to: 271 18th Ave., Columbus, NE 68601

Their children are Dan and Denise Fleeman, Lincoln, Kendra and Chad Speicher Waverly, Steve Fleeman, Lincoln, Rick and Traci Fleeman Fort Worth, TX, and Kris and Emma Fleeman, Omaha. They have 7 grandchildren.

