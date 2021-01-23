 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary
View Comments

Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary

{{featured_button_text}}
Czarnick

Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary Harlon & Katherine Czarnick

They were married on January 30, 1971 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek. They have 6 grandchildren.

Card Shower hosted by their family: Send wishes to:

PO Box 274

Silver Creek, NE 68663

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News