 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary
0 Comments

Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lloyd and Margaret Stevenson

Please join us in a card shower celebrating Lloyd and Margaret Stevenson’s 50th wedding anniversary on June 26th.

Cards of congratulations may be sent to:

305 Road F

Richland, NE 68601

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News