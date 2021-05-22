 Skip to main content
Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary
Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary

Dave & Carla Lilienthal celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on May 21st.

Their children and grandchildren want to wish them a Happy 50th Anniversary!

