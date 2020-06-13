You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Happy 50thh Anniversary
View Comments

Happy 50thh Anniversary

{{featured_button_text}}

Help celebrate our Mother’s 80th Birthday on June 21st with a Card Shower.

Please send cards to:

Judy Melcher

111 S Camino Real

Columbus, NE 68601

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversaries

Happy 50th Anniversary

A card shower is requested honoring Ralph and Jan Kroenke on their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They were married June 13, 1970 at St. Francis of…

Card Shower
Anniversaries

Card Shower

The Children and Grandchildren of Richard and LoJean Morgan, of Columbus, request a card shower during the month of May to help them celebrate…

Anniversaries

Happy 50th Anniversary

In celebration of Mark and Diane (Bartholomew) Kudron’s 50th wedding anniversary on June 6, their children would like to honor them with a car…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News