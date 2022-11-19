Happy 55th Anniversary

Darrell & Pat Janssen will be celebrating their 55th Wedding Anniversay.
Come help us celebrate!
Open House Saturday December 3rd, 2022
Oak Room in The Friedhof Building.
No gifts please.
