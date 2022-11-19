 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Happy 55th Anniversary

  • 0
Darrell & Pat Janssen

Darrell & Pat Janssen will be celebrating their 55th Wedding Anniversay.

Come help us celebrate!

Open House Saturday December 3rd, 2022

Oak Room in The Friedhof Building.

No gifts please.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th Wedding Anniversary

50th Wedding Anniversary

Wayne and Marilyn Jacobsen were married in North Platte, NE on Nov. 11, 1972. Their blended family includes five children, nine grandchildren …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News