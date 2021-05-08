 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy 55th Wedding Anniversary
0 comments

Happy 55th Wedding Anniversary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lumir and Janice Jelinek Anniversary

Happy 55th Wedding Anniversary

Lumir and Janice Jelinek

They were married on May 16, 1966 in Bee, Nebraska

Cards of congratulations may be sent to:

705 Custer St.

St. Paul, NE 68873

Their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren want to wish them a Happy 55th Wedding Anniversary

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversaries

50th Wedding Anniversary

Virg and Jan Papstein are having their 50th wedding anniversary on May 1, 2021. The couple built their life together in Lincoln, Columbus, Gra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News