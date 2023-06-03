Happy 60th Anniversary Jun 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Card Shower forBob and Donna MatsonCelebrating 60 YearsThey were married June 22, 1963Send cards to P.O. Box 35,620 Gerrard Ave., Monroe, NE 68647 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Armed Forces Thermohydraulics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 70 Years of Marriage The Mueller family Happy 60th Anniversary Card Shower Happy 60th Anniversary Happy 40th Anniversary Happy 40th Anniversary 50th Anniversary Card Shower Russell Krupicka & Carolynn Knoph were married May 25, 1973