Happy 60th Anniversary David and Rae Fulton
They were married on December 16, 1760 in Plattsmouth, NE.
Their children are Scott Fulton and wife Martina of O’Fallon, MO, Shelley Fulton of Omaha, Holly Tracy and husband Troy of Chambers, NE and their grandchildren are Wilson, Bailey Fulton Ethan, Tanner, and Hunter Tracy.
A family celebration will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 virus
Cards may be sent to:
4902 34th Street
Columbus, NE 68601
