Happy 60th Anniversary

Happy 60th Anniversary Arnold and Nancy Stuthman

They were married on June 30, 1962 at Christ Lutheran Church in Columbus.

A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to:

24160 310th St.

Platte Center, NE 68653

Their children are: Jeff (Kathy), Todd (Patti), Amy (Mike), Eric (Amanda). They have 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

