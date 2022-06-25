Happy 60th Anniversary Arnold and Nancy Stuthman
They were married on June 30, 1962 at Christ Lutheran Church in Columbus.
A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to:
24160 310th St.
Platte Center, NE 68653
Their children are: Jeff (Kathy), Todd (Patti), Amy (Mike), Eric (Amanda). They have 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today