 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy 60th Anniversary
0 comments

Happy 60th Anniversary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A card shower has been requested for LeRoy and MaryAnn Kracl for their

60th Wedding Anniversary (larger and in bolder print)

Cards can be mailed to:

602 E 22nd St.

Schuyler, NE 68661

Today as both of you look back

With happiness and pride

Upon the 60 cherished years

That you spent side by side

May every memory that you share

Of dreams you’ve seen come true

Help make this special diamond day

A happy one for you!

Love, All of Your Family

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News