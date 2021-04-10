Happy 60th Anniversary

A card shower has been requested for LeRoy and MaryAnn Kracl for their
60th Wedding Anniversary (larger and in bolder print)
Cards can be mailed to:
602 E 22nd St.
Schuyler, NE 68661
Today as both of you look back
With happiness and pride
Upon the 60 cherished years
That you spent side by side
May every memory that you share
Of dreams you’ve seen come true
Help make this special diamond day
A happy one for you!
Love, All of Your Family
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today