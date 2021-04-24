 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy 60th Anniversary
0 comments

Happy 60th Anniversary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Staroscik

Ray & Gin Staroscik will be celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary on April 29.

They were married on April 29, 1961 in Columbus.

A Card Shower has been requested.

Their children are Kevin & Nancy, Diane & Don, Denise & Todd, Kelli & John, Kurt & Gennipher. They have 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News