Happy 60th Anniversary Dick and Joan Van Dyke
They were married on April 29, 1961 at St. Mary’s of the Angels in Humphrey.
A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to:
3018 34th Street
Columbus, NE 68601
Their children are: Daughter Linda McGivern (Arvada, CO), Sons: Greg (Karen) and Doug (Teri) of Omaha, NE, Brian (Duncan, NE), and Troy (Lincoln, NE). They have 12 grandchildren.
