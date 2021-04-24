 Skip to main content
Happy 60th Anniversary
Happy 60th Anniversary

Van Dyke

Happy 60th Anniversary Dick and Joan Van Dyke

They were married on April 29, 1961 at St. Mary’s of the Angels in Humphrey.

A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to:

3018 34th Street

Columbus, NE 68601

Their children are: Daughter Linda McGivern (Arvada, CO), Sons: Greg (Karen) and Doug (Teri) of Omaha, NE, Brian (Duncan, NE), and Troy (Lincoln, NE). They have 12 grandchildren.

