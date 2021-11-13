 Skip to main content
Happy 60th Anniversary

  • 0

The children of Darrell and Judie Foust are happy to announce their parents' 60th wedding anniversary. Darrell and Judie were married November 22nd, 1961, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler.

Their children are requesting a card shower in their honor. Cards can be sent to 4230 O Rd Bellwood, NE 68624. Their children are Mark (Diana) Foust, Peggy Epley, Michael Foust (deceased), Chad (Sara) Foust. The couple has 7 grandchildren.

