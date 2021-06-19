Happy 60th Anniversary

"Still dancing after 60 years."
The family of Norbert and JoAnn Lesiak are requesting a card shower to help them celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary on June 24.
Please send well wishes to their home address at 29158 S. 570th Street, Fullerton, NE 68638
