Happy 60th Anniversary
Happy 60th Anniversary

Norbert & JoAnn Lesiak

"Still dancing after 60 years."

The family of Norbert and JoAnn Lesiak are requesting a card shower to help them celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary on June 24.

Please send well wishes to their home address at 29158 S. 570th Street, Fullerton, NE 68638

